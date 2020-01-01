Barnes tells Mane how he can become Liverpool ‘god’ after Carragher’s bold claim

One former Reds star has suggested that the Senegalese can become an all-time great, with another looking for him to justify that big billing

John Barnes admits Sadio Mane is capable of following in his footsteps and becoming a “god” at Liverpool, but only if he sticks around at Anfield and does not follow the lead of Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez.

Former Reds star Jamie Carragher has suggested that a Senegalese forward can secure a standing as an all-time great on Merseyside.

He has told Sky Sports: “We love John Barnes, we’ve played with Barnes. He was always in Liverpool’s best-ever 11, wide-left. I think when Mane finishes, that is a serious discussion, and I cannot believe I’m saying it because John Barnes for me is like a god.

“But what that man has done since he’s come to Liverpool, he’s going to be really pushing John Barnes.”

Barnes spent 10 years with Liverpool between 1987 and 1997, taking in 403 appearances while registering 106 goals and winning two league titles.

Mane has seen 173 games across four seasons, finding the target on 83 occasions, and is now a Champions League and Premier League title winner.

He is well on course to become an iconic figure for the Reds, but Barnes says he must stay put in order for his true value to be recognised – with other star turns before him having left before cementing their legacy.

Barnes told talkSPORT on what Mane can do to emulate him: “Well, he’ll definitely be slimmer than me, I can tell you that.

“Mane has been fantastic, of course. What he’s done in the time he’s been here has been absolutely sensational.

“But, as we saw with Fernandes Torres and Luis Suarez, if he leaves this season or at the end of the season after being here for four years, you can’t compare them.

“If they stay there over a period of time, then you can compare him to any great player from the past.

“Mane has been great, but all three of them have been great, [Mohamed] Salah as well and, for me, [Roberto] Firmino still is my favourite player as he links it all together.”

Mane netted a match-winning brace against Chelsea in his most recent outing, while Liverpool will be back in action on Thursday when facing Lincoln in the third round of the Carabao Cup.