Barcelona vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for 2022 Women's Champions League final

The last six UEFA Women’s Champions League finals have been won by either Barcelona or Lyon, and no new name will be added to that particular honours board in 2022 as two dominant outfits of the modern era prepare to lock horns once again.

A star-studded side from France claimed five successive European crowns between 2015-16 and 2019-20, with nobody able to get close to matching the standards set in Decines-Charpieu.

Catalan giants were, however, to make their way to the summit of continental football in 2020-21 – crushing English title winners Chelsea 4-0 in the final – and will not want to surrender that standing without a fight.

An epic encounter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin is now ready to be played out, with GOAL delivering everything you need to know about to how watch a collection of superstars battle it out for the biggest prize in the women’s game.

Barcelona vs Lyon date & kick-off time

Date Fixture Competition Kick-off time May 21 Barcelona vs Lyon Women's Champions League 8pm BST / 3pm ET

The 2022 Women’s Champions League final will take place on Saturday May 21 on Italian soil, at the home of Serie A heavyweights Juventus.

An eagerly-anticipated encounter is due to get underway at 8pm BST in the United Kingdom and 3pm ET in the United States.

Barcelona’s route to 2022 Women’s Champions League final

Barcelona Femeni enjoyed a faultless run through the group stage of the 2022 Women’s Champions League, with 24 goals scored and only one conceded while collecting a maximum haul of 18 points from meetings with Arsenal, Hoffenheim and Koge.

A Clasico clash with arch-rivals Real Madrid was then lined up at the quarter-final stage, with a comprehensive 8-3 aggregate success secured there.

Barca then swept past Wolfsburg in the semi-finals, with a crushing Alexia Putellas-inspired 5-1 victory in the first leg of that last-four encounter – which was played out in front of a record-breaking crowd of 91,648 at Camp Nou - ensuring that a rare setback suffered in the return date counted for little in the grand scheme of things.

Stage Result Group Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal Group Koge 0-2 Barcelona Group Barcelona 4-0 Hoffenheim Group Hoffenheim 0-5 Barcelona Group Arsenal 0-4 Barcelona Group Barcelona 5-0 Koge Quarter-final Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona Quarter-final Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid Semi-final Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg Semi-final Wolfsburg 2-0 Barcelona

Lyon’s route to 2022 Women’s Champions League final

Lyon, with former Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Ada Hegerberg back at their disposal, were also full of goals in the group stage of the 2022 Women’s Champions League, as they plundered 19 while being breached only twice.

They did suffer one defeat, away at Bayern Munich, but eased into the last eight and put Juventus to the sword there after staging a stirring second leg fightback to prevail 4-3 on aggregate.

Slightly easier work was made of a semi-final showdown with domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain, but Sonia Bompastor’s side still had to dig deep in order to claim a 3-2 victory at home and a 2-1 win on the road.

Stage Result Group BK Hacken 0-3 Lyon Group Lyon 5-0 Benfica Group Lyon 2-1 Bayern Munich Group Bayern Munich 1-0 Lyon Group Lyon 5-0 Benfica Group Lyon 4-0 BK Hacken Quarter-final Juventus 2-1 Lyon Quarter-final Lyon 3-1 Juventus Semi-final Lyon 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain Semi-final Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Lyon

Barcelona vs Lyon head-to-head record

Barcelona and Lyon have met on four previous occasions, with three of those contests taking place in the Champions League.

The Blaugranes are yet to taste success in any of those fixtures, so history is not on their side heading into a crucial contest on the grandest of stages.

They have faced Lyon once before in a Champions League final, back in 2019, and will have unhappy memories of a 4-1 reversal at the Groupama Arena in Budapest.

Competition Date Result International friendly 19 August, 2021 Barcelona 2-3 Lyon Women's Champions League 18 May, 2019 Lyon 4-1 Barcelona Women's Champions League 28 March, 2018 Barcelona 0-1 Lyon Women's Champions League 22 March, 2018 Lyon 2-1 Barcelona

