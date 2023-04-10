Barcelona vs Girona: Lineups and LIVE updates

Barcelona have a chance to go 15 points clear at the top of the table tonight.

Having faced a humbling 4-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final, Barcelona will hope to bounce back to winning ways.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, suffered a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Villarreal, who completed a rare league double over the 35-time La Liga champions. That loss gives Barcelona a chance to go 15 points clear at the top of the table.

Girona, meanwhile, secured promotion through playoffs in the second division, and sit comfortably in 11th position, seven points clear of the relegation zone. They come into this game on the back of a nervy 2-1 win against Espanyol.

However, they have only won two away games all season, while they lost 1-0 to Barcelona in their reverse fixture.

Barcelona vs Girona predicted lineups

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Alonso, Balde; Roberto, Busquets, Kessié; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Girona XI (4-3-3): Gazzaniga; A. Martínez, Bueno, López, J. Hernández; Romeu, A. García, Martín; Tsyhankov, Castellanos, Villa

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

The Catalans will travel away to Getafe on Sunday, April 16, followed by a home game against rivals Atlético Madrid exactly a week later.