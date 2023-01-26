Barcelona scared they'll have to take back USMNT star Sergino Dest with AC Milan not willing to activate buy option

AC Milan are unlikely to pick up the buy option they have for Serginio Dest with the American full-back struggling for minutes in Serie A.

AC Milan won't activate buy option

Player has no future at Barca

Dest has started just twice in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan brought in the player last summer on a loan with a buy option of €20 million (£18m/$22m) However, Dest has struggled at San Siro, playing 11 games with only two starts. And Barca fear that they might have to take the player back when they had hoped to secure a financial boost from his sale, according to Marca.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blaugrana brought in Dest in the summer of 2020, signing the right-back from Ajax for €21 million (£18m/$23m) His playing time decreased rapidly when Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman, and now the player looks set to leave the club for good.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DEST? The American full-back is likely to be at a new club this summer, with Barcelona reluctant to take the player back.