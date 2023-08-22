Barcelona are looking unstoppable! Esmee Brugts signs for Champions League holders following breakout Women's World Cup for Netherlands

Barcelona have snapped up Netherlands' Women's World Cup star Esmee Brugts on a four-year deal from PSV Eindhoven.

Barcelona sign Esmee Brugts

Joined the Champions League winners on four-year deal

Brugts scored twice at the Women's World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old attacking midfielder recently took part in the 2023 Women's World Cup representing the Netherlands and played a crucial role in her team reaching the last-four stage. Brugts scored twice in five appearances for her country.

The Dutch footballer's addition will further bolster the squad of the reigning Champions League holders.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brugts started her senior professional career at PSV in 2020 and spent the last three seasons at the Dutch side. Last season, she appeared in 15 league games for the club where he netted eight times.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Jonatan Giraldez's side will be in action against Juventus in a pre-season friendly match on Thursday.