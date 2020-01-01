Barcelona to sign Braga wonderkid Trincao in €31m deal

The 20-year-old winger will join the Catalan side in the summer and sign a five-year contract

Barcelona have announced they will sign Francisco Trincao from Portuguese side Braga in a €31 million (£26m/$34m) deal.

The 20-year-old winger will team up with the Catalan outfit in July, having agreed to sign a contract that runs until the summer of 2025 and includes a release clause worth €500m (£420m/$550m).

Trincao joined the Braga youth team at the age of 11 after spells with hometown club Vianense and Portuguese giants Porto.

He made his debut for the Braga senior team at the end of December 2018 and has since made 30 appearances and scored three goals. Trincao has started mostly on the right wing for Braga, but he is left-footed and has also played on the left flank and in attacking midfield.

Trincao, who was the joint-top scorer at the European Under-19 Championship in 2018 with five goals, will provide a further attacking option for Barcelona once the 2020-21 season gets under way.

Recent reports have claimed that Braga will sign Abel Ruiz from Barca on an initial loan deal that will become permanent at the end of the season.

Barca had been in the hunt for a new striker during the January transfer window after losing Luis Suarez to injury.

The Uruguayan will be out for most of the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The Catalan side had been linked with several options throughout the transfer window, including Valencia star Rodrigo, Everton attacker Richarlison and Willian this week, but on Thursday director Guillermo Amor ruled out any further incomings before Friday's deadline.

Barcelona did not make any new signings in January, but saw Jean-Clair Todibo leave for Schalke on loan, while Carles Perez moved to Roma in a move that will could become permanent for €11m (£9m/$12m) at the end of the season.