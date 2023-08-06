Barcelona submit joint-loan offer for Man City duo Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo

Barcelona have reportedly submitted a joint-loan offer to Manchester City for Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

Barcelona want Man City duo on loan

Have submitted offer to Man City

Willing to buy Silva permanently next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants are pursuing an ambitious move this summer as they want the Portuguese duo of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City, according to Sport. The report further suggests that the Liga holders have already submitted a proposal to the European and Premier League champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ever since the news suggesting that Ousmane Dembele had attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain broke, Barcelona have been searching for a quality winger on the right side to replace the Frenchman. Xavi considers Bernardo to be a perfect addition to their squad for the right flank. In their official offer to City, Barcelona have reportedly included a clause that would leave them obligated to buy Bernardo permanently for €70m (£60m/$77m) at the end of the 2023-24 season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Cancelo's loan deal could be possible as the right-back is keen on moving out of the club in search of more game time, Manchester City are unlikely to let Bernardo leave, especially after Riyad Mahrez's departure from the club this summer. The Premier League champions have even informed the player's suitors that he will not be allowed to depart, despite reports claiming that Bernardo has always dreamed of playing for Barca.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will face newly promoted Burnley on August 11 in their Premier League opener, but it is unclear whether Bernardo and Cancelo will both be involved.