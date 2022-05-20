Barcelona striker Oshoala snubs Atletico Madrid's Ajibade for veteran Nkwocha in her dream Super Falcons five-a-side team

Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala has landed in ‘trouble’ after omitting Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade from her dream Super Falcons five-a-side team.

Oshoala, who was speaking to Fifa, picked former Super Flacons captain Perpetua Nkwocha to lead her team with current skipper Onome Ebi alongside veteran Florence Omagbemi in defence.

She selected Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal, Ngozi Okobi in midfield and it is in attack where after picking herself, she seemed to have settled on Ajibade as her strike partner, only to change her mind and go for Nkwocha.

Reacting to the clip posted online by Fifa Women’s World Cup, the 22-year-old striker did not take the snub ‘kindly.’

Why you dump me like that ? @AsisatOshoala 🤣🤣 https://t.co/NnkKFYWHCC — Rasheedat Ajibade (@Rasheedat08) May 20, 2022

“Why you dump me like that? @AsisatOshoala,” she posed, to which the Barcelona superstar responded, “LMAO dis [these] people for manage [managed to] edit that side.”

Oshoala explained the qualities that made her five teammates stand out from the rest.

On Paris FC goalkeeper Nnadozie, she termed the 21-year-old “really good for her age” while FC Minsk defender Ebi was considered a good partner for veteran former centre-back Omagbemi for her agility, strength, aerial ability and ball-playing skills.

“I love people who can actually use a ball, I love a visionary schemer,” Oshoala said on the reasons she settled on midfielder Okobi, who plays for Swedish side Eskilstuna United DFF.

The four-time Africa Women's Player of the Year explained why she went for former striker Nkwocha, now coach of Swedish Women's Football Division Two side Clemensnas IF and not Ajibade.

“She can switch, she can be the link between the midfield and attack,” said Oshoala.

Oshoala has received high praise from the world football governing body following another successful season in Spain that has seen her claim the Golden Boot Award.

She led Barcelona Femeni to yet another title with the Catalan giants winning all their 30 games while scoring 159 goals and the Super Falcons striker contributed 20 of those to win the Pichichi award despite missing two months of action due to a thigh injury.

“20 goals and a perfect club season. @AsisatOshoala has always been unstoppable,” Fifa said early this week.

The former Liverpool, Arsenal and Dalian Quanjian striker has a chance to add another trophy to her cabinet when Barcelona take on Lyon in the Uefa Women’s Champions League final at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday.