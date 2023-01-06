Could Barcelona or Spain lure Arteta away from Arsenal? Sagna speculates on future roles, including one at Man City

Mikel Arteta would not be tempted to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City but could leave Arsenal for Barcelona or Spain, says Bacary Sagna.

Spaniard impressing at the Emirates

Expected to attract interest

May decide to head home at some stage

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 40-year-old coach stepped out on his own when leaving Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium to inherit the reins at Emirates Stadium in December 2019. Arteta has overseen FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs in north London, while currently having his side perched at the top of the Premier League table, and he is expected to attract interest from elsewhere at some stage in the not too distant future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Arsenal defender Sagna has told Midnite of the posts that may appeal to a man expected to reach the very top of the coaching game: “Mikel Arteta will become one of the best managers in the world, he's still very young and already one of the best. I can't see Mikel Arteta leaving Arsenal for Man City when Guardiola leaves, but I can imagine him leaving to manage Barcelona or the Spain national team. I hope he stays and has a legacy like Arsene Wenger because he's taken Arsenal in it's worst position possible and has made them shine again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For now, Arteta is fully focused on Arsenal and is seeing them linked with a number of top performers during the January transfer window. Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is among those said to be registering on the Gunners’ recruitment radar, with Sagna saying of the Portugal international: “Any striker will be welcome to Arsenal, especially after the blow of Gabriel Jesus' injury, it's a big loss because he would put lots of pressure on the opposition defence. I hope Joao Felix can join the club if he is linked, I hope he will have an impact because Arsenal will have a lot of difficult games soon and the season is long.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal, who boast a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, will be back in action on Monday when facing Oxford in the third round of the FA Cup.