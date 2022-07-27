Barcelona 'on the right track' to register new transfers says Liga chief Tebas

The Blaugrana have caused some controversy by spending big despite well documented financial hardships, however they could soon steady the ship

From Robert Lewandowski to Raphinha, Barcelona have conducted an eye-catching summer of spending - a surprising splurge given the club's well-documented financial concerns.

Also causing concern is La Liga's stringent rules on player registration, leaving many to wonder how new boys including Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and more will be able to play for Barca in 2022-23.

However Liga chief Javier Tebas says he has been assured Barca will sort both their financial and registration concerns out to have their new players available - although whether this will be before their opening Liga game against Rayo Vallecano on August 13 remains to be seen.

What has Tebas said about Barcelona's business?

Tebas told Sport: "They know what they have to do. I think that they still have a bit of work to do but they are on the right track.

“Ask FC Barcelona. I can say that they know the rules well and they are well aware of what they have to do. They still need to do it, but there is still some time.”

When pressed for details as to how Barca will be able to register so many expensive new signings while meeting Liga's strict salary caps, Tebas said creative sales of their broadcast rights had played a part.

“They have sold 10 per cent of their TV rights for €207m. Then they increased that share to 25% which I think gives them some €350m more," he said.

"That would be €500m and I think they have another, third lever that of around €200m. With that and if they manage to get some players to leave, this explains the possibility of these signings.

“They have been able to sell assets, which was something they needed to do, and to reduce salaries – that’s what allows them to sign.”

Who have Barcelona signed this summer?

The biggest signings have been Raphinha from Leeds for around €58 million, and Lewandowski from Bayern for a reported €45m. Christensen and Kessie have also arrived on free transfers from Chelsea and Milan respectively.

Barca's spending is not expected to stop there, with a deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde imminent and a move for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta also touted.