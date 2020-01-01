Barcelona confirm €122m salary cuts and announce presidential election schedule

The Catalan giants confirmed an agreement with players and staff has now been ratified to help the club save money during the coronavirus pandemic

Barcelona have officially announced the club has ratified an agreement over a reduction in salary for players and staff, as well as confirming the schedule for the upcoming presidential election.

Goal understands the salary reduction will come in the form of a deferred payment of €122 million (£110m/$146m) . Barca were hoping to save as much as €190m (£170m/$227m) following significant losses to revenue in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The managing commission would like to publicly thank the footballers, coaches and employees for their understanding, their commitment and their help to the organisation to make possible this fundamental agreement to guarantee the club's immediate sustainability," a club statement said.

"The managing commission considers this to be a great step on the road to dealing with the extraordinary circumstances in which the organisation finds itself due to the global pandemic which has affected everyone since March of this year."

Meanwhile, Barcelona's presidential election will take place on January 24.

The date means the new president will only have one week to act before the end of the January transfer window. Lionel Messi, however, is free to negotiate with clubs from January 1, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu and the board of directors resigned in October just days before a scheduled vote of no confidence .

Former president Joan Laporta announced earlier on Monday he will stand as a candidate, describing his attempted return to office as "the great challenge of my life".

The other candidates expected to stand are Jordi Farre, Toni Freixa, Lluis Fernandez Ala, Agusti Benedito, Pere Riera and Victor Font, who is considered the favourite.

Former vice president Emili Rousaud, ex-director Xavi Vilajoana and former Girona president Jordi Roche are also said to be considering running.

Barca confirmed on Monday the electoral campaign will be held from January 15 to 22 before the election day takes place two days later.

As per an agreement with the regional Catalonian government, polling stations will be located in Tarragona, Tortosa, Lleida, Girona, Andorra, Madrid, Seville and Palma, for those who cannot vote at the Camp Nou offices.

Usually, the election takes place only at Camp Nou, but changes have been made to help comply with coronavirus protocols.