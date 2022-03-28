'We're not considering Messi' - Barcelona president Laporta crushes talk of shock Camp Nou transfer return

Barcelona have no interest in re-signing Lionel Messi after letting him depart to Paris Saint-Germain last summer amid financial difficulties.

Club president Joan Laporta said he is not in direct communication with the player and does not see the PSG forward as an option for the Blaugrana.

Messi had been linked back to Camp Nou in Spanish media after PSG were eliminated from the Champions League earlier this month, but Laporta has crushed talk of his return.

What has been said?

"I’ve received no message from Messi or his camp over a possibility of returning back to Barcelona," Laporta said on RAC1. "As of today, we are not going to be raising this issue.

“I no longer have a fluid communication with Messi like I did before he left. His departure almost made me feel more bad for personal and family reasons rather than just strictly sporting.

“We're not connsidering [Messi's return]. We are building a new team, with a mix of young players and experience - the symbiosis is working. But Leo is Leo and he’ll always be a winner.

"For me it sure wasn't easy [for him to go], but as it happened, I thought about the club [finances], I couldn't put it at more risk. I think we did what we had to do."

The bigger picture

Messi has not received the same universal respect at PSG as he did at Barcelona, with boos recently ringing out at Parc des Princes, and that has led to reports that he misses his old Camp Nou home.

Article continues below

Barcelona initially appeared lost without him but have recently turned around their fortunes under Xavi while appearing to craft a more stable financial future.

It appears a reunion in the near future is impossible - though he will remain beloved by the Blaugrana.

Further reading