Barcelona interest a source of pride for Bernardeschi but Juventus have given no transfer hints

The highly-rated playmaker was heavily linked with the Liga giants during the January window, with a trade deal involving Ivan Rakitic mooted

Federico Bernardeschi admits that reported interest in his services from Barcelona is a great source of pride, but Juventus have offered no indication that they are prepared to let him go.

The 25-year-old winger was heavily linked with a switch to Camp Nou during the winter transfer window.

It was suggested that Barca were looking to put a trade agreement in place which would see Ivan Rakitic head in the opposite direction to Bernardeschi.

No deal was done, though, and the deadline passed with two creative influences left in the same squads as they started the calendar year.

It could, however, be that the prospect of a high-profile switch is explored again at a later date.

Bernardeschi is unlikely to drop off Barca’s radar, with the Italy international proud to be sparking talk of a possible move between two of European football’s biggest clubs.

Quizzed by Tuttosport on the apparent admiring glances he is attracting from Catalunya, Bernardeschi said: “Does Barcelona's interest make me proud? Absolutely, yes, that's normal.

“When top clubs like Barcelona are looking for you, it's a source of pride, but I'm already part of a top club.”

Bernardeschi has been on the books at Juventus since the summer of 2017, with a €40 million (£34m/$44m) deal taking him to Turin from Fiorentina.

He has not been as productive for the Bianconeri as he was the Viola, with only nine goals recorded through 91 appearances.

There is still plenty of potential to be unlocked in his game, though, and Juve are not prepared to write off their investment just yet.

Bernardeschi admits as much, with nobody connected with the Serie A champions having offered any suggestion that they will be opening themselves up to offers.

He added on the exit speculation: “Honestly, nobody ever said anything to me, they never talked about the market.

“I have a contract with Juve, it's not a problem for me, I'm fine in Turin.

“We'll see what happens later but the club has never spoken to me. In fact, the opposite was always the case when some questions about my possible sale were asked. And this made me very happy.”

Bernardeschi has taken in 21 outings for Juve this season, recording just one Champions League goal and a solitary assist in Coppa Italia competition.