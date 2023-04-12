Barcelona table HUGE offer for Ada Hegerberg that could see Lyon star become most expensive player in women's football

Barcelona are reportedly ready to make Lyon's Ada Hegerberg the most expensive women's player with a €450,000 (£396,000/$492,000) offer this summer.

Hegerberg spent nine seasons with Lyon

Barca willing to table €450,000 offer

Would make forward most expensive women's player

WHAT HAPPENED? The amount would exceed the €400,000 (£352,000/$437,000) paid to Manchester City for Keira Walsh by the Catalan club at the beginning of the current campaign, as they seek to construct one of the most complete squads in world football. Hegerberg, who has spent nine years with the French side, is reportedly Barca's number one target this summer, according to Marca.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish outlet continues that the Blaugrana want a deal done for the 27-year-old before the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With 212 goals in 198 games for Lyon, Hegerberg is widely considered one of the most complete strikers on the planet. She would bring a number of key attributes that other forwards, such as Asisat Oshoala, Geyse Ferreira, Bruna Vilamala or Salma Paralluelo, don't possess in the current Barca squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Blaugrana president Joan Laporta reportedly met with Hegerberg during October's Ballon d'Or ceremony, where the Norway international finished seventh, behind eventual winner and potential future team-mate Alexia Putellas. For her part, it is thought that Hegerberg may be willing to finally part ways with Lyon after their elimination from the Champions League quarter-finals at the hands of Chelsea. It seems that defeat may have marked the end of an era, having already won five European crowns during her time at the French club.

WHAT NEXT FOR HEGERBERG? While talk about her future rages on, the Norwegian forward will be focused on closing out the league season with Lyon in the best way possible. Hegeberg's side are one point clear of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain with four games to play, and are up next against Paris FC on Sunday.