Huge Barcelona blow! Frenkie de Jong could be out until November after limping out of comeback win over Celta Vigo

Frenkie de Jong could be out until November after sustaining an injury during Barcelona's 3-2 win against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch international had to be substituted shortly after the half-hour mark due to an ankle problem. A report from SPORT suggests that the situation might be more severe than initially thought as it appears likely that De Jong won't be available until November.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona managed to win all three points without the Dutchman, but his injury poses a significant worry as they are also missing Pedri, who is not expected to return until after the upcoming international break in October. With crucial fixtures against the likes of Porto and Real Madrid on the horizon in the next month, the loss of De Jong, who has been performing exceptionally well this season, is a substantial setback for both Xavi and the Barcelona squad.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will next be involved in an away clash against Mallorca on Tuesday, September 26. However, they will be without their two main midfielders, Pedri and De Jong.