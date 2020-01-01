Transfers

Barcelona confirm €60m capture of Pjanic in wake of Arthur deal

The Catalan club announced the signing of the Bosnian star from Juventus on Monday

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Miralem Pjanic from Juventus on a deal that could rise to be worth €65 million (£59 million/$73 million).

The confirmation comes shortly after Barcelona announced that fellow midfielder Arthur would be heading the other way, joining Juventus on a deal worth  €72 million (£66m/$81m) plus up to €10m in bonuses.

Pjanic has signed a deal with Barcelona for the next four seasons, with that deal including a release clause of €400 million (£366 million/$449 million).

    The midfielder will remain at Juventus for the rest of the campaign, however, with the Bosnian continuing on through the club's Serie A and Champions League campaigns.

    Pjanic heads to La Liga after four seasons with Juventus, having joined the Serie A champions from Roma in 2016.

    During his time with Juve, Pjanic was able to lift three Serie A titles, with the club favoured to claim a fourth this season as he prepares for his Barcelona departure.

    In addition, Pjanic has won two Coppas Italia and one Suppercoppa Italia since moving to Turin.

     

