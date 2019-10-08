Barcelona chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Cules songs

The Catalan faithful are known for getting behind their heroes at Camp Nou - here are some of their most famous ditties

Barcelona is one of the best supported clubs in the world, and a game at Camp Nou will be one to remember for a lifetime.

Even when the chips are down, the faithful have a reputation for getting behind Catalunya's biggest club.

Read below for a guide to some of the Blaugrana's most iconic chants in English.

You can also read about Manchester United chants , Liverpool chants , Chelsea chants , Man City chants , Tottenham chants, Arsenal chants and Everton chants .

The Song of Barca

All the stadium,

Is one shout,

We are the Blaugrana,

It doesn't matter from where come,

From the south or north,

Yes, we agree, we agree,

One flag makes us brothers.

Blaugrana in the wind,

A valiant cry,

We have a name,

That the whole world knows:

Barca! Barca! Baaaaarca!

Players, fans,

Altogether we stay strong,

Through so many years of sacrifice,

After so many goals we have cheered,

And we have shown, we have shown,

That nobody has ever brought us down.

Blaugrana in the wind,

A valiant cry,

We have a name,

That the whole world knows:

Barca! Barca! Baaaaarca!

1899

1899,

The club I love was born,

Blue and red are our colours,

Futbol Club Barcelona.

Being a Barca fan is the Best

Ole-le,

Ola-la,

Being a fan of Barca is the best thing ever!

Salute the Champion

Madrid, you b**tards,

Salute the champions!

One Game-Day

One game-day,

I went to the north for the goal,

By just entering the stand,

I fell in love!

My heart was racing,

Do not ask me why,

I am a Barca fan,

I will always support you!

Lo, lo-lo, lo

And if all are encouraged!

And if all are encouraged!

And if all are encouraged!

We will win!

Mourinho, Go to the Theatre!

Go to the theater!

Mourinho, go to the theater!

Go to the theater!!!

Mourinho, go to the theater!!!