Barcelona boss Xavi confirms Lewandowski transfer negotiations but admits signing Bayern Munich striker 'won't be easy'

Barcelona coach Xavi has confirmed that the club are in talks to sign Robert Lewandowski.

The striker has confirmed that he wants to leave Bayern Munich this season and Barca have been touted as the favourites to sign him.

Xavi says that there has been contact between the player and the Camp Nou club, but warned it will be no easy signing for Barca.

What has Xavi said about Barcelona signing Lewandowski?

"It is a possibility that he could come, yes," Xavi said at a press conference on Saturday.

"He has said it publicly as well. There are negotiations, but it won't be easy, he has a one-year contract with Bayern."

Xavi was asked if Barca were out of the running to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland because they could not afford them.

The coach replied: "That's right. The economic situation is what it is. We are not in the bidding of Haaland or Mbappe, but it is what we have inherited. We must not look back, but forward."

Will Lewandowski join Barcelona?

Lewandowski's contract at Bayern expires in the summer of 2023 and he confirmed last week that he will not renew his deal.

However, Bayern president Herbert Hainer has insisted that the club will not let him leave this summer and that he will have to spend the 2022-23 season with the Bavarian side.

Barca are not the only team in contention to sign the 33-year-old Poland international.

GOAL reported on Monday that Chelsea are in the frame as they are monitoring his situation.

The Blues cannot sign new players under their current sanctions but the impending takeover by Todd Boehly will soon clear them to make transfers again.

Barca's chances of signing him are affected by their financial troubles. La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned that the club cannot afford to sign him, saying they will need to raise a lot of money before they can work out a deal.

