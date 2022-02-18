'Barcelona's Aubameyang was good, very good' - Xavi rates former Arsenal skipper after draw vs Napoli

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has lauded striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Gabon international had joined the Catalan heavyweights in the recent transfer window from Arsenal and had made substitute appearances against Atletico Madrid and Espanyol.

However, he was given his first start at Nou Camp in Europe's second-tier competition.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring for the Italian side in the 29th minute. His initial effort was parried by the goalkeeper but the rebound fell kindly and he did not hesitate to hit the roof of the net.

The hosts managed to equalise in the 60th minute when Adama Traore's cross was handled by Juan Jesus in the Napoli danger zone and after a VAR intervention, Ferran Torres stepped up to convert from 12 yards and ensure the first leg finished on level terms.

"[Aubameyang was] good, very good," Xavi said regarding the former Arsenal skipper as quoted by Metro.

"Perhaps he struggled a bit to link up with his teammates. He is a player with a very good physical capacity. He has tried, his pressing was intense, which we have missed.

"That is what we ask of him and then he will score and create things. He is a great player and he will contribute like Adama [Traore] and Ferran [Torres]."

Barca will make a trip to Italy where they will be hosted by the Naples-based team at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on February 24 for the second leg with the aggregate winner advancing to the next phase of the competition.

Prior to that, they will have to travel to Valencia to play the hosts at Mestalla Stadium on Sunday in a La Liga assignment.

Currently, they are placed fourth on the table with 39 points from the 23 matches they have played. They have won 10, drawn nine and lost four, scoring 38 goals in the process and conceding 27.

Their old rivals Real Madrid lead the race for the title with 54 points after playing 24 games. Carlo Ancelotti's team have recorded 16 wins, six draws and two losses, scoring 48 goals and shipping in 20.