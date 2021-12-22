Barcelona agree €50m deal to sign Man City winger Ferran Torres

Ruben Uria
GOAL can confirm that the Liga giants will bring in the Spain international in the January transfer window and will now aim to trim their squad

Barcelona have agreed a €50 million deal to sign Manchester City winger Ferran Torres, GOAL can confirm.

The Spain international, who hasn't played for City since September due to a foot injury, is set to join Xavi's side in January, despite the Catalans' financial troubles.

Indeed, Barca will now have to focus on offloading players from their first-team squad as they look to appease La Liga's financial fair play rules.

