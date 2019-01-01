Barca starlet Fati signs new deal with €170m release clause

The young attacker has been rewarded for breaking into the first team at Camp Nou with a lucrative new deal, which is set to run through to 2022

Teenage winger Ansu Fati has signed a contract extension at Barcelona, which has seen his release clause increased from €100 million ($111m, £85m) to €170 million ($144m, £188m).

Fati was handed his senior debut for Barca on August 25, coming on as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Real Betis at Camp Nou.

A couple of weeks later, he grabbed his first goal for the club, becoming the youngest scorer in La Liga history by finding the net in a 5-2 triumph over Valencia - which marked his maiden senior start.

The 17-year-old has since featured in 11 matches across all competitions and has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level having already displayed a maturity belying his tender age.

Fati will now remain at Camp Nou until 2022 after agreeing to fresh terms, and his latest contract includes a €170 million release clause, which will increase to €400 million ($443m, £338m) when he signs his first professional deal at 18.

