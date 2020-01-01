Banyana midfielder Mbane nets hat-trick as Dinamo-BSUPC win 10-0 over Bostor

The South African scored three goals as her Belarusian club continued their top-flight campaign with a huge win at home over visitors to go top

South Africa international Bambanani Mbane opened her Belarusian Women's Football Championship goal account with a hat-trick for Dinamo-BSUPC in their 10-0 win against Bostor.

Dinamo-BSUPC emerged victorious in Sunday's encounter at Minsk Stadium as the new Belarusian top-flight outfit won a one-sided matchday three clash.

Mbane, Cameroon's Claudia Dabda and Burkina Faso's Salimata Simpore joined the Minsk club during the winter transfer window and the former duo made impactful debuts as Dinamo thrashed ABFF WU-19 7-0 on April 16.

They followed up their impressive start with a 7-0 thrashing of Dnepr Mogilev and Simpore made her debut, scoring four goals in Dinamo's away triumph.



This time around, in-form Anastasia Shuppo opened the scoring with an assist from Simpore just sixth minutes into the encounter and Karina Olkhovik set up Hanna Pilipenka to double the advantage for the hosts four minutes later.

More teams

In the 26th minute, Dinamo was awarded a penalty and Mbane made no mistake in converting the resultant kick for her first-ever goal in the Belarusian top-flight, and grabbed her brace in the game off an assist from Linnik Anastasia in the 37th minute.

The Banyana Banyana midfielder continued with her impressive showing and managed to hit her treble thanks to an assist from Vita Nikolaenko two minutes from half-time to ensure the hosts enjoyed a comfortable lead at the interval.

Maleyew Yury's team resumed the contest on a high as Olkhovik scored the sixth goal through an assist from Mbane four minutes into the second half and Yuliya Slesarchik played through Shuppo for her second of the match in the 62nd minute.

In the last 15 minutes, Darya Stezhko scored the eighth goal before Shuppo struck late twice more for her quadruple to compound the woes of bottom-of-the-table Bostor.

Article continues below

Dabda lasted the duration, while Simpore and Mbane shone for 46 and 54 minutes, before being taken off for Anastasia Shlapakova and Kazakevich Victoria, respectively.

The big win means Dinamo Minsk go top of the log superior goal difference (+2), tied with champions Minsk on nine points accrued from three matches this season.

Title-chasing Yury's ladies will face local rivals and reigning champions Minsk in a top-of-the-table clash at the Minsk Stadium on May 24.