Banyana Banyana star Hildah Magaia on being called South Africa's 'breadwinner': 'I have to provide bread for the nation'

Hildah Magaia reveals what being called Banyana Banyana's breadwinner means to her.

Magaia reveals what being called 'Breadwinner' means to her

She played key role in Banyana's 3-2 win over Italy

South Africa set to face Netherlands in knockout stages

WHAT HAPPENED: Magaia is affectionately known as the 'Breadwinner' of Banyana Banyana and South African football lovers at large. The potent attacker has been the frontrunner - together with veteran Thembi Kgatlana - in the national team and on Wednesday morning, she justified why she is a fan favourite.

Magaia scored and assisted in the thrilling 3-2 win over Italy as Desiree Ellis' side advanced to the knockout stages of the Fifa Women's World Cup. For many, a breadwinner is the most important member of the family as they are tasked with the responsibility of providing the day-to-day basic essentials and are responsible for financial needs. Magaia explains what being nicknamed a breadwinner means to her and how the name stuck on her.

WHAT WAS SAID: "They call me the 'Breadwinner', so without the breadwinner there is no bread, I had to provide the bread for the nation," she explained.

"I will be able to do everything for my mother because I’m the one who’s taking care of her. I’m the breadwinner, so I will be doing everything for my mother," Magaia added before she went on to speak about what the win against the Italians means for the Banyana squad.

"It really means a lot especially knowing that we were so close to going home but it really means a lot. It is an emotional one personally because it is my first World Cup. It is really an emotional one, I do not want to lie but it’s all God’s glory for me. It means I will be able to help my family."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a disastrous World Cup in 2019 where Banyana failed to register a single point having lost to China, Germany and Spain and just managed to net one goal, South Africa made history by advancing to the knockout stages - something the Bafana Bafana have failed to do in three World Cup attempts.

WHAT'S NEXT: Banyana will now take on the Netherlands on 6 August (Sunday) with Magaia and Co needing another massive performance against the Dutch.