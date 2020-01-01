Banyana Banyana captain Van Wyk off to Scotland for 'exciting journey' with Glasgow City

After being signed by the Scottish champions, the defender has jetted out of South Africa to unite with her new club

South Africa international Janine Van Wyk has confirmed that she is leaving South Africa for Scotland to join her new side, Glasgow City.

On July 14, Goal reported that Glasgow has signed Banyana Banyana defender, a move described by the Scottish champions as "one of the biggest ever signings in Scottish women’s football".

The 33-year-old, who is South Africa's record cap holder with 170 appearances, has been to the previous two Olympic Games and led her country to a debut Women's World Cup finals last year.

Before securing her latest move, Van Wyk was forced to part ways with Danish side Fortuna Hjorring in January due to an injury she picked up during Banyana's Cosafa Cup campaign last year.

The veteran centre-back has also featured for Moroko Swallows and Palace Super Falcons in her home country as well as Houston Dash in America.

Having procured her entry visa, the founder of Sasol Women's League side JVW FC is excited about the prospect of fulfilling her many dreams, including playing in the Champions League.

"And suddenly you know its time to start a new and exciting journey," she wrote on her Twitter page.

"Today I'm off to Scotland to join my team Glasgow City FC. Looking forward to a thrilling season ahead."

Glasgow City are scheduled to travel to Spain next month, where they will face German champions Wolfsburg in the Champions League quarter-finals in San Sebastian, Spain on August 21.

And head coach Scott Booth believes van Wyk's "incredible experience" will be key for his side's campaign as the third signing after the earlier arrival of striker Krystyna Freda and full-back Zaneta Wyne.