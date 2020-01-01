Banyana Banyana are better technically than Cameroon - Nigeria's Okobi-Okeoghene

The Super Falcons star insists the South Africans are better than the Indomitable Lionesses in terms of technique

Nigeria midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has openly confessed the South Africa women's team are better technically than their rivals Cameroon.



Okobi-Okeoghene has competed at two U17s, one U20s, two senior Women's World Cups so far, and also won four of five appearances at the African Women's Cup of Nations, with Nigeria.

The 26-year-old made a cameo outing in the Super Falcons' 1-0 loss to Banyana Banyana but starred in the final victory on penalties after a semi-final win over Cameroon via the shoot-out.

While making excuses for their 2018 loss to Banyana, the Eskilstuna United midfielder believes four-time Awcon finalists Banyana are better than their three-time rivals Indomitable Lionesses.

"The first game we lost I think was a psychological thing," Okobi said in an Instagram interview with the Nigeria Football Federation.



"South Africa are one of the best technically sound teams in Africa. Cameroon is not that perfect and not that much technical.

"Cameroon just likes playing football with their energy and strength like they want to kill.

"South Africa are more technical and tactical as well. They are good as a team and individuals as well.

"I had not much time to make an impact on the game against them because I was on the bench.

"It was a technical error from our coaches. I felt really bad losing to South Africa.

"It was much easier when we met them in the final because we were better prepared psychologically and tactically."

Okobi played a crucial role in Nigeria's last three continental triumphs, including the 2018 edition in Ghana where the team relied on the shoot-out to celebrate a record ninth crown.

And Remo Queens' product revealed the 2018 edition was her toughest ever while admitting that the reigning African champions were lucky to retain the continental crown.

"I think the last Africa Women's Cup of Nations was my toughest," the former Delta Queens star explained.



"I had spoken severally media outfits on the tournament and I said that African teams are growing.

"No one is big or small again. Nigeria is no longer the giant of Africa as other African teams are getting better day by day.



"It was not our [Super Falcons] best outing and kind of performance we could love to put up.

"We were just lucky to still come out at the end to be champions. I think that wasn't the best for us. The 2018 tournament was very difficult."

Nigeria could not go past the World Cup group stage in 2015 but Okobi marked her tournament debut in style as she led the team's 3-3 comeback draw with a goal and an assist against Sweden.

Her sterling performance earned the Player of the Match award, the 2015 Women's Player of the Year prize and her first contract abroad, with Washington Spirit in the United States.

Despite her disappointing brief spell in the US, she is still grateful for her career breakthrough in 2015, while still harbouring dreams of playing in the Champions League and in England soon.

"I love sharing my best moment and that was in 2015. It was my best year ever and the best Women's World Cup I ever had," she continued.

"That was the World Cup that brought me out for people to see. My talent, my kind of game and I am so confident in that World Cup with my style and quality.



"It's a dream come true for me to move abroad in 2015. I have always longed to play overseas as I saw myself to be a player who doesn't have such top competition or rivalry in Nigeria.



"I am fulfilled that I'm playing abroad till now and in one of the best women's leagues in the world. I only had two months in the US and later moved to Sweden since 2015.

"I still want to play the champions league and play in the league in England. I still want to have a feel of what's the English League is like."