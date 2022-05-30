Bambo Diaby: Senegalese prospect extends Preston North End contract

The 24-year-old has agreed to fresh terms with the Championship side that will allow him remain at Deepdale until 2024

Bambo Diaby has signed a contract extension with Preston North End that will tie him to the Championship team through to 2024.

After his contract was terminated by Barnsley, the Senegal prospect was handed a lifeline by the Lilywhites – after he was handed a short-time deal.

For his contributions in the 2021-22 season, he featured in seven matches as Ryan Lowe’s men finished 13th in the English second-tier.

Pleased by his displays, Preston have offered him a two-year contract.

Speaking to the club website, the defender claimed he still has a lot to learn working with manager Lowe’s squad, stating he can become a “better player” under him.

“My feeling is the same as my first time here. The first one was a short deal and now we’ve sorted a long one and we want to have a big season,” he said.

​“I believe in this team, I believe in the manager, I believe in myself of course, so I think if everyone can do what we need to do and everyone can do a good job, we can make something good and have a good season.

“All the players, [including] the new ones, I think everyone who comes here comes with the same objectives.

“The only thing I can say for myself is I keep working the same way as the first day, I can just talk about me.”

Born in Senegal, Diaby moved to Spain as a young child, and made his professional debut for Catalonian side Cornella in 2016, before going on to play in Italy and Belgium.

His first experience of English football followed in 2019, featuring in 22 matches for Barnsley before he was shown the way out.

Article continues below

Lowe added: “Bambo’s been a credit to himself and to us ever since he came through the door, so we were keen for him to stay with us.

“His attitude’s been absolutely spot on, and we feel there’s a bit of work that can be done with Bambo as well, he’s one that we can teach and get better.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Bambo in a Preston North End shirt again next season.”