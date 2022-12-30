Balogun scores 10th goal of the season as Reims defeat Rennes

Folarin Balogun grabbed a brace to propel Stade de Reims to a 3-1 Ligue 1 victory against Rennes on Thursday.

Balogun opened the score against Rennes

He added the third for the comfortable victory

Balogun has now scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 this season

WHAT HAPPENED? In the fixture at Stade Auguste-Delaune II, Balogun set the ball rolling for the Red and Whites when he finished off a cross from Arber Zeneli past Steve Mandanda with only six minutes played.

Alexis Flips doubled Reims' lead in the 22nd minute but Rennes pulled one back on the stroke of half-time courtesy of Arthur Theate. The 21-year-old Balogun, who is eligible to play for Nigeria at international level, then made it 3-1 in the 84th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun, who is on loan from Premier League outfit Arsenal, has so far scored 10 Ligue 1 goals from 16 appearances. He is now joint third in the top scorers' list alongside Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon and Nigeria forward Terem Moffi of Lorient.

WHAT IS MORE? Balogun's display will be good news for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who is likely seeking to get a backup for the injured Gabriel Jesus during the January transfer window.

Though Ghana prospect Eddie Nketiah stepped in and scored in the 3-1 victory against West Ham United in their last match, Arteta still has the option to recall Balogun from his loan spell.

Meanwhile, the victory enabled Reims to jump to 10th position on the 20-team table with 20 points from 16 matches. They have managed four wins, eight draws and suffered four defeats.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain is the leading scorer with 13 goals while his teammate Neymar of Brazil is second with 11 goals. Balogun's first goal of the season came in the 4-1 defeat against Olympique Marseille on August 7.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? He will hope to add to his tally of goals when Reims visit Stade Pierre-Mauroy to take on LOSC Lille on Monday.