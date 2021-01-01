Balogun charges Rangers to chase more success after claiming ‘memorable’ Premiership title

The Nigerian centre-back wants the Gers focused in the Europa League and Scottish FA Cup after the league triumph on Sunday

Leon Balogun has called on his Rangers teammates not to settle for the Premiership title as they are still in contention for the Europa League trophy and the Scottish FA Cup.

After a 9-5 aggregate win over Royal Antwerp, Steven Gerrard’s side advanced into the Europa League round of 16 and they are scheduled to battle Czech Republic giants Slavia Prague on Thursday.

They are also in the third round of the Scottish Cup with a game against Third Division club Cave Rangers fixed for April 3.

Following the first league triumph in his career, Balogun does not want his teammates distracted as he aims for more success and records in Scotland this season.

"It's about making our targets a reality. That feeling at the weekend is something we want to replicate,” Balogun told Scottish Sun.

"It's nice to say we have won the league and that it is the biggest thing. But it would be shameful just to settle for that.

"Listen, if that's what we end up with at the end of the day then that's another thing. We need to make sure we give our all in the remaining games.

"I'm talking about clean sheets, goals conceded, loads of things to make sure we keep on pushing and work harder.

"We could make the title that much sweeter by being more successful.

"There is no point in saying we've done the big thing and forget about the two other trophies. That should never be the mentality. But I don't think anyone at the club is thinking like that."

Rangers who are on a 32-game unbeaten run in the league, were confirmed 2020-21 Premiership champions on Sunday following Celtic's goalless draw with Dundee United.

The Super Eagles defender highlighted how the team reacted to the result and why the moments will linger in his memory forever.

"We were all together in the canteen at the training ground. It was very, very thrilling,” he recalled.

"I think some players exposed the fact that they suffer from nerves more than they usually do, going by the reactions to the Celtic chances. But when the final whistle blew it was amazing.

"We all hugged and jumped around, put the music on and sang the songs. It will stay with me forever. I have been in some good dressing rooms, but this one is the best.

"It would be nice one day, like you see in the movies, if we could have a reunion in the future.

"We could be the Rangers Class of 2021, or School of 55, and meet up in five or 10 years. We could go through the memories and with this group. I can actually see that happening."