Balogun battles Aubameyang, Pepe and Nketiah for Arsenal Goal of the Month award

Two of the Anglo-Nigerian’s goals have been shortlisted for the monthly prize alongside three Africans in Mikel Arteta’s squad

Folarin Balogun’s goals have been nominated for the Arsenal Goal of the Month award for February.

The 18-year-old has been in a breathtaking form for the Arsenal U23 team this season – scoring 10 times in 15 Premier League 2 outings.

However, his efforts against Chelsea U23s and Manchester City U23s will compete against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s overhead kick against Olympiacos for a chance to clinch the individual accolade.

Also in contention are goals from Nicolas Pepe versus Newcastle United and Eddie Nketiah's volley at home to Everton.

Others include Mesut Ozil’s goal against the Magpies, Danielle va de Donk’s wonderful team goal against Manchester City, Vivianne Miedema’s strike against Liverpool, Alfie Mathews’ missile and Catalin Cirjan’s unstoppable free-kick.

Having trained with the senior team on numerous occasions, Balogun could break into Mikel Arteta’s first team before the end of the season.

He would be hoping to add to his goal tally when the Gunners U23 side welcomes Tottenham Hotspur U23 to Meadow Park on Friday.

Steve Bould's boys are sixth in the Premier League Division One log with 25 points after 18 games.