Bale's brilliant form continues as he hits eight-year high for Tottenham in Crystal Palace win

The on-loan Real Madrid star's renaissance continued on Sunday with a double, taking him to six goals in as many games

Gareth Bale paid tribute to Tottenham's attacking prowess after the Welshman continued his improved run of form with a brace against Crystal Palace in Sunday's 4-1 victory.

The veteran striker has faced struggles this season since his return to north London on loan from Real Madrid, struggling to make an impression under Jose Mourinho.

But with a Premier League double this weekend to post some of his best figures in eight years, the 31-year-old has highlighted Spurs' quality up front as key to helping him rediscover top gear.

What has Bale said?

“I think that is why I came here, [because] the attacking players we have are amazing," the attacker told Sky Sports. [It's] not just the ones who played tonight but on the bench [too.].

"We are all pushing each other and it’s good to get the three points. There is a lot of fighting for places so you have to stay on your toes and have to keep working hard.

"We are in a good moment now [and] getting the confidence back so hopefully we can keep it going. I feel good; it takes a bit of time sometimes but I'm experienced enough to be patient.

Bale reserved further praise for fellow forward Harry Kane, who assisted both goals before nabbing two himself to help down Roy Hodgson's visitors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"He’s fantastic, an incredible striker," he added. "He showed that again tonight and he has been so consistent. It was a fantastic performance again from him and we are lucky to have him here."

Bale’s goal scoring run

Bale has now scored six times in his last six games, having struck only four times in his first 16 matches upon his much-hyped return to the club.

His first against Palace was a close-range finish after good work from Lucas Moura and Kane to spring open the defence.

The second was an even more impressive strike, involving a set-up combination from ex-Madrid colleague Sergio Reguilon and a penultimate touch from Kane again.

Bale's brace means that he has now scored in three successive home matches for the first time since September 2013, when he netted in four in a row for Madrid.

Bale’s run includes home goals against Wolfsberger in the Europa League, as well as Burnley and now Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He grabbed doubles in the latter two games.

His effort against the former away from home in the first leg of their Europa league tie, very much looks to have been the catalyst for his improvement.

What’s next?

Tottenham have a Europa League double header against Dinamo Zagreb to play over the next 11 days, with that sandwiching a North London derby against Arsenal.

Mourinho's side will also host Aston Villa before the international break, as they look to ensure a finish in the top six, in order to boost their own European prospects.

