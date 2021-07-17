Bale will not return to Tottenham - Nuno

The 32-year-old spent last season on loan at the north London side but looks set to stay at Real Madrid for the 2021-22 campaign

Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Gareth Bale will not return to Tottenham for the 2021-22 campaign.

The winger re-joined the club on loan from Real Madrid last season and show fleeting moments of his brilliant best, notably scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Sheffield United.

In total, the Wales international started 10 of the 20 matches he featured in in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals along the way.

What has been said?

Bale's future is yet to be decided as it was rumoured he could go back to north London for the 2021-22 campaign, while it was also claimed he could retire.

But Nuno has dismissed any talk of the 32-year-old being signed by Spurs for a third time in his first press conference as the new in the dugout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Gareth Bale will not be part of our squad," he told reporters.

What next for Bale?

Bale still has one year left on his contract at Madrid.

He is still on holiday due to his involvement at Euro 2020 and will join up with Carlo Ancelotti's team to begin preparation for the new campaign later this month.

The Welshman could still have a role to play at the Santiago Bernabeu next term, as reports in Spain say Ancelotti is counting on him.

The former Everton boss was in charge when Bale first arrived at Madrid from Spurs in 2013, with the pair going on to win the Champions League that season.

