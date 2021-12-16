Bale joins list of six Real Madrid players positive for Covid-19 as situation worsens at Liga club
Real Madrid have confirmed that Gareth Bale, Sergio Asensio, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo have all tested positive for Covid-19.
That's in addition to Luka Modric and Marcelo, whom the Liga club revealed had both recorded positive coronavirus tests on December 15, while assistant coach Davide Ancelotti is also required to self-isolate.
It remains to be seen if Madrid's league meeting with Cadiz, scheduled to take place on December 19, will go ahead, although the news regarding a total of seven positive cases within the club across the past 48 hours will be of concern.
Editors' Picks
- 'It's a dream' - How ex-Liverpool striker Awoniyi went from studying Firmino to taking on Lewandowski
- First Coutinho, now Wijnaldum - Why leaving Liverpool has become a dangerous move
- Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Crystal Palace's teenage goal machine who Chelsea let go
- From captain to outcast: How Aubameyang lost his way at Arsenal
What's been said?
Madrid issued a statement on December 16 confirming that four additional players, and Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide, had recorded positive Covid-19 tests.
The statement read: "Real Madrid CF reports that our players Asensio, Bale, Lunin and Rodrygo, and our technical assistant Davide Ancelotti have tested positive for Covid-19."
More follows...