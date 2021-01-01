Bailly: Manchester United ‘happy’ to see off Roma and advance into Europa League final

The Ivory Coast international played a key role as the Red Devils saw off the challenge from the Yellow and Reds

Eric Bailly has revealed Manchester United are delighted with their qualification to the final of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils lost 3-2 in the second leg of the semi-finals of the competition against AS Roma but still managed to reach the final of the tournament on 8-5 aggregate.

The Ivory Coast international featured prominently in the encounter, playing for the duration of the game to ensure his side saw off a tough challenge from the Serie A side.

Bailly has taken to social media to express his opinion about the game, revealing the encounter was frustrating but delighted with their progress.

“Frustrating game but we have to be happy right now for what we've done. Gdansk here we go,” Bailly tweeted.

Before the encounter, Bailly had revealed the Red Devils were fully focused on the second leg and will be aiming for victory at Stadio Olimpico.

"We started not bad, but then there were two goals for them. After that, in the second half, we came back strong, we won the game and it was a good win,” he told the club website.

"Six goals is not easy against Roma, it’s a very important step for the final, but it’s only one step.

"Now, we are focused for the second game in Italy and we want to win and do well and get to the final. We won 6-2 but in Italy, we are not going there just to wait for a draw.

"No, we go to win again, that’s our mentality and what we need to have to be able to get to the final."

Bailly recently put an end to the speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford when he signed a new contract with the club last month insisting he is ‘happy’ with the Red Devils.

“I’m very happy. This decision is something I didn’t have to think about, I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United,” he said.

"I’m happy and so are my family, everything is good. Now the moment with my injury has passed and I’m fit and feel good, and that’s it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I’m ready for this.”

The centre-back has now made 16 appearances across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season.

He will hope to play a part when the Red Devils square off against Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Sunday.