Bailey's father confirms Aston Villa are in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen star

Leon Bailey's stepfather Craig Butler has confirmed that Aston Villa are in talks to sign the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Villa have reportedly identified Bailey as their next summer transfer target, having already snapped up Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and Ashley Young on a free transfer following his departure from Inter.

Butler has now confirmed that the Villans are in contact with Leverkusen over a potential deal for Bailey, who still has two years remaining on his current contract at Bay Arena.

What's been said?

Asked to address Villa's links with Bailey amid reports he could be sold for around €30 million (£26m/$35m), his stepfather has told BILD : "The clubs are holding talks."

Butler went on to reveal that the 23-year-old is also attracting interest from a number of other English clubs, but added that there is still a strong possibility that he could end up staying at Leverkusen for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.

“There are different interested parties from the Premier League. We are checking the options," he added.

“It is important that Leon takes the right step. Therefore it has not yet been decided whether he will change this transfer period or later.

“Leon feels at home in Leverkusen. There will only be a change if everyone is satisfied."

Why is Bailey in such high demand?

Bailey has emerged as one of the most exciting young wingers in the Bundesliga since joining Leverkusen from Genk for €20 million (£17m/$24m) in January 2017.

The Jamaican attacker has featured in 156 games for the German outfit to date, scoring 39 goals, including 15 last season as he helped them secure a sixth-place Bundesliga finish and reach the Europa League round of 32.

Bailey has also recorded 26 assists during his time at Bay Arena, and has previously been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, while also being mooted as a potential target for French giants Paris-Saint Germain.

