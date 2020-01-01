Bahoken: Angers and Cameroon striker given suspended prison sentences

After spending some days in the police custody, the 28-year-old striker was released on Thursday and has been punished for his offences

Angers forward Stephane Bahoken has been handed a four-month suspended prison sentence with a fine of €2,000 for acts of domestic violence against his partner as well as a three-month suspended sentence with a fine of €6,875 for traffic violation.

Earlier this week, the Cameroon international was arrested by the French police for allegedly assaulting his spouse and also threatening her with violence.

He regained his freedom on Thursday after he was charged to court where he was punished for the traffic offence he committed in the summer and the domestic violence.

Bahoken has been separated from his spouse aftermath the incident and he released a statement through his lawyer, Florine Talon, vowing not to make anyone talk about him beyond the football pitch.

“The Public Prosecutor's Office has chosen a measure of appearance on prior admission of guilt, an alternative option to the classic trial before a criminal court, chosen when the personality of the defendant and the relative gravity of the charges justify it," the statement read.

"Mr. Bahoken, who is unknown to the courts, spontaneously explained himself and showed himself to be extremely cooperative with both the gendarmes and the magistrates.

"With regard to the acts with which he was accused, it emerges from the investigation that in isolation, Mr. Bahoken and his partner may both have had regrettable attitudes and words which fortunately remained at the stage of words, in the absence of blows.

“Be that as it may, Mr. Bahoken who has never wished to harm his partner, bitterly regrets these heated exchanges and wishes their separation will continue in the best interests of the child.

“In any case, Stephane Bahoken accepts his reprehensible behaviour, accepts the sentence without complacency. And does not intend to make anyone else talk about him beyond the football stadiums.”

Last Friday, Bahoken played for 80 minutes as Angers defeated Rennes 2-1 at the Roazhon Park in a Ligue 1 encounter. He remains a doubt for their home league match against Nice on Sunday having missed a chunk of the Black and Whites’ training sessions this week due to his detention.

The 28-year-old has scored two goals in six Ligue 1 appearances so far this season.