Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Bafana Bafana will be keen to consolidate their Group G top spot in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they clash against Ethiopia at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Three days after they beat the same opponents 3-1 away, Hugo Broos and his men are now at home.

The two teams will be enjoying the backing of fans inside FNB Stadium after 2000 supporters purchased tickets within two hours of the sale.

That ends 11 matches of Bafana Bafana playing before closed doors due to Covid-19 regulations.

South Africa have seven points, one clear at the top of Group G, followed by second-placed Ghana who have six.

Ethiopia are third in this group with three points while Zimbabwe anchor the standings with just a point.

Tuesday’s match against Walia ibex is a contest in which Bafana will be trying not to drop points by all means.

A draw for South Africa could see them drop to second spot if Ghana win away in Zimbabwe.

Game Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia Date Tuesday, October 12 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC 3/Openview