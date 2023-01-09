Bafana Bafana star Tau resumes training with Al Ahly as Fifa Club World Cup looms

Al Ahly have issued the latest injury update on Percy Tau who has been battling fitness issues in recent seasons.

Tau was injured again in December 2022

It was his third injury spell of 2022

He is now back in training

WHAT HAPPENED? Tau was injured on December 12, 2022 during an Egyptian Premier League match against Al Ittihad. The setback came as he had just picked up form after fully recovering from another injury.

After almost a month on the sidelines, Al Ahly say the Bafana Bafana star is back in training and was part of a group involved in Monday’s workout and he also had a solo gym session.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau’s return coincides with the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup slowly edging closer. The tournament will be hosted by Morocco and Al Ahly play their first game on February 1 against Auckland City.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player will be hoping injury will not strike again before the global club competition. He endured three major injury spells last year and that saw him miss the 2021 Club World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates.

If he manages to play in the upcoming Club World Cup, it will be the second time for Tau to feature in that competition after being part of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad that participated at the 2016 edition in Japan.

WHAT AL AHLY SAID: “Percy Tau, the club's first-team football midfielder, started participating in the team's group training gradually today, at the end of his rehabilitation programme,” Al Ahly announced.

“Tau participated in the group's physical exercises during the team's training today, after recovering from a back muscle injury. He performed a solo training session in the gym and rehabilitation under the supervision of Mahmoud Hamdi, the team’s rehabilitation specialist.

“The team resumed its training this morning, Monday, after the end of the rest it had for 48 hours. Al Ahly are preparing to face the Al-Masry team on Thursday, as part of the thirteenth round of the Premier League championship.”

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU: Chances of Tau featuring in Thursday’s league game against Al Masry are slim but could be involved in the games after that.

The Cairo giants will play five domestic fixtures before the Club World Cup and Tau would be hoping to stay injury-free.