Bafana Bafana 'not a tougher job than Cameroon' for Broos

The Belgian takes over the South Africa national team amid high expectations which he believes he will meet

Hugo Broos says he has “always wanted” to be Bafana Bafana coach and believes he has what it takes to deliver the desired upturn in results.

Broos was announced as the new South Africa coach on Wednesday on a five-year deal as he returns to work in Africa for the first since he was fired as Cameroon coach in December 2017.

Despite guiding the Indomitable to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title, failure to help them qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup cost him his job after 24 games in charge.

“This is something I always wanted, I just waited for a good opportunity,” Broos told Kick442.

“Safa was quick in their decision and the project of five years was fantastic. This is not a tougher job than Cameroon. Both countries are ambitious and want results and I am here for that.”

Broos led Cameroon to Afcon 2017 triumph despite arriving in Gabon with a squad given little chances of success after a number of key players withdrew prior to the tournament due to club commitments.

Later on that year, he went with the Indomitable Lions to the Fifa Confederations Cup and they quickly headed back home after failing to win any of their group matches.

While he now plays down the challenge of being at the helm of Bafana Bafana, he could find himself hard-pressed to help the team qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

He takes over a team fresh off their failure to qualify for the Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon next year.

Although Broos talks of rebuilding the team, he will have to deal with a fanbase impatient for success despite Bafana last qualifying for a World Cup back in 2002, before disappointing at the 2010 edition in which they participated as hosts.

“First of all we will try to qualify for the 2022 World Cup,” said Broos.

“Knowing the expectations of this great football nation, the most important is to rebuild a new young team for Afcon 2023 and ensure we qualify for the 2026 Fifa World cup.”

Before opting for Bafana Bafana, Broos was reportedly close to sealing a deal with the DR Congo.

“I sent my Curriculum Vitae when I knew South Africa was looking for a new coach, we had several meetings in the last days. This morning [Wednesday] I received a phone call informing me that I am the new coach,” he said.