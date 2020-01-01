WTF

Bafana Bafana legend Mark Fish receives criticism after 'All Lives Matter' comments

Mark Fish, South Africa - June 2019
The 46-year-old football legend was trending on social media for expressing a differing view on 'Black Lives Matter'

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates defender Mark Fish invited many critical fans for his 'All Lives Matter' comment on Twitter.

The uproar started when Fish liked a tweet that described Springboks captain Siya Kolisi as a BEE appointment, a 'worse' captain and an alleged 'racist'.   

Fish, who plied his tried in Italy and England during his playing days, was then asked by one of his followers where he stands on 'Black Lives Matter', and he simply replied 'All Lives Matter'. 

    His response prompted outrage from his fans and the majority were disappointed Fish had differing views despite experiencing racism and inequality in the past. 

    Fish, himself, admitted he had seen more than most and defended his Tweet by saying he doesn't 'conform to this world'. 

    One follower described Fish as 'privileged' and the former Lazio defender brushed the comment aside. 

    Economic Freedom Fighters member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also weighed in on the debate, saying Fish's sentiments represent 'false equality' and 'fake unity'. 

    Ndlozi's sentiment was echoed by one follower who also felt Fish got tired of 'pretending'. 

    Former Pirates and Santos striker Lennox Bacela was shocked and speechless by Fish's views. 

    Fish then issued an apology to anyone who felt offended by his views but remained firm that 'All Lives Matter'. 

