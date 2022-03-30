Bafana Bafana were heavily beaten 5-0 by France in an international friendly match in Lille on Tuesday.

It was a difficult evening for coach Hugo Broos and his men as the gulf in experience between them and the world champions was glaringly exposed.

Bafana now return home and hope the thumping will not sap their confidence ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Many fans have been unforgiving on Twitter with Broos the most targeted.

We don't have a team here under Hugo Broos



I think it's time coaches Steve Komphela, Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi all go to Bafana Bafana together and restore our national pride.



Ngoba nje ayikho yonke lento. pic.twitter.com/ShI0DGQE4b — Thabo Makaota (@MasthiboM) March 29, 2022

If you know football and you're honest,you'll understand that it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that Mamelodi Sundowns FC players must dominate Bafana Bafana but we have Hugo Broos who thinks he knows better but in actual fact he's just another glorified plumber!! — Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) March 30, 2022

Bafana Bafana doesn't deserve this useless individual old madala called Hugo Broos. As for Safa leadership, they must resign all of them immediately. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/fokFJvwKIc — 🇿🇦Mashiane (@Mashiane_ZA) March 29, 2022

Finally its safe to say Hugo Broos is a plumber as well 😅 #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/AcRHuUyQC7 — Colman (@PhotoColman) March 29, 2022

Mina I placed Hugo Broos on fraud watch when he said Monare is his kind of a player pic.twitter.com/h18mq3E1gv — Tshemedi  (@RealTshemedi) March 29, 2022

Hugo Broos sabotaged Lord Mvala by playing him with a finished Monare😭💔 — Pat (@PatBafo) March 29, 2022

Everyone at SAFA should be fired & the Bafana Bafana team should be Put on Gumtree and see how much we can at least get for these okes. Bafana Bafana is just a waste of state resource. That Plumber Hugo Broos & Danny Jordann should be fired at the same time. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 29, 2022

Then the fans were divided on Thabang Monare's contribution.

The Orlando Pirates star's inclusion in the Bafana squad had been the subject of debate before the France game.

Monare was the best player on the field for SA https://t.co/9rJs2PtaNB — A Pimp Named Slickback (@Coach_Corleone) March 30, 2022

Monare is finished as a footballer https://t.co/YBkWOEukCv — Strata ke Office #SKO (@gevaarlik21) March 8, 2022

Thabang Monare played 30 mins without touching a ball yesterday pic.twitter.com/LyOHAta9QR — SabeloStorm (@sabelostorm) March 30, 2022

Young team with Monare no Xulu...this coach is delusional https://t.co/PG2ptPqyqz — Qhudeni!!! (@Cibo_eazy) March 30, 2022

Losing to France is not a big deal, but the kind of football we are playing is a concern. You choose Mvala, Monare over Zungu and expect the national team to play football? — Pat (@PatBafo) March 29, 2022

As for Thabang Monare I don't want to talk to much about him , the quiet, the better 🙄 pic.twitter.com/c75ORmcgdn — The-General ✌🏾 (@SihleGeneral10) March 29, 2022

Monare shouldn't be playing for Bafana if we keep it 💯 — Boksbrizio (@Boks_26) March 30, 2022

Stop blaming Monare, Mvala was horrible last night. Monare had a good game than him. https://t.co/xt8pXtw9Ni — Charles (@Sir_M_Charles) March 30, 2022

We understand Monare, you are not used to high level football❤️ — Obakeng Mokgara (@ObieSwaden) March 29, 2022

South Africa getting beaten by France 5 - 0

In a nutshell 😤😤😭😭

Dolly "Hugo Broos" "De Reuck" "Bafana Bafana" Mbappe SAFA Mudau

While Bafana's defeat by France angered most fans, some found humour in the hammering.

Article continues below

They couldn't help but give it to destroyer-in-chief Kylian Mbappe.

They couldn't wait for the match to end so that they can take selfies😂😂😂😂Our Bafana Bafana❤🇿🇦



Hugo Broos / Mudau / Dolly / De Reuck #Mbappé / #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/oyhYVSWhAU — JayBunny (@BabyMelon11) March 29, 2022

Did Dolly even touch the ball? pic.twitter.com/75TT0uHeEh — Pauline💛💚💙👆👆👆 (@Miss_PauLee) March 29, 2022

Evidence Taking Evidence 😂😂😂

Bafana Bafana dolly pic.twitter.com/Q7b7h7HkWk — KingSpice (@Bradley_Dzivhu) March 29, 2022

Mbappe must relax , it's Bafana Bafana and they have families bro pic.twitter.com/necl657XlZ — Dj Banzow (@bxnzow) March 29, 2022

Bafana Bafana players loooking at Mbappe like pic.twitter.com/PtAtlSczG4 — Proud Saffa 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@mlodi_lodder) March 29, 2022

France beat us like they did because they were offended by the crappy Le Coq Sportif kits we were wearing. Their brand was insulted. Apparently Mbappé was shown the video that launched the jersey and that's why he played like he did. — Njabulo Ngidi (@NJABULON) March 30, 2022

France didn’t get the brief, we said “friendly”. Friendly Mbappe 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Mthokozisi Dube (@dube_mthoko) March 30, 2022

trying to catch mbappe knowing you drink black label is too funny https://t.co/8UH519mVIo — grootman (@_claythefireman) March 30, 2022

What part of "it's just a friendly" did #Mbappe not understand pic.twitter.com/IVcLruBTkA — Londikhaya "Sanchez" Grootboom_999 (@grootboom_999) March 29, 2022

Who told Mbappe this was a qualifier? pic.twitter.com/yBxWoTuBHn — Harold (@_IamHarold) March 29, 2022

#Mbappe showed us that south africa should just focus on Amapiano 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mkl7vq8ZpE — Ntokzin🔥ntokozo 🐐 (@Ntoxiz) March 29, 2022

If your having a bad day 😭😭😭😂😂 Bafana Bafana #Mbappe pic.twitter.com/S99Bf66s8I — Manuel (@BandaTshitso) March 29, 2022

When Mbappe saw Bafana Bafana players before the game. pic.twitter.com/tawlJZKdbb — The Mimic.❤️💰 (@DTlhabanyane) March 29, 2022

