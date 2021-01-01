Bafana Bafana coach Broos: I have a problem with players who think they are big stars

The Belgian has adopted a stance which suggest that he will be hard on problematic players

New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has issued a warning that he will not tolerate players who see themselves as above the team.

Broos arrived in South Africa on Monday as he begins work ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which kick off in September.

South Africa are scheduled to travel to Harare for their Group G opener against Zimbabwe before they host Ghana.

While the Bafana squad does not have players who are viewed as way above others in terms of stardom, previous coach Molefi Ntseki had a widely-publicised spat with Bongani Zungu, which went on for some time.

“With big players, the stars, you never have problems. You have problems with players who think they are stars,” Broos told SABC Sport.

“I have worked with a lot of good players and I have always had problems with players who think, ‘I am the best.’

"When you are a good player, really a good player, you know what you have to do.

“When a player does not change or reset his mind, then I am sorry for him because you can’t win games with such players.

"Everyone has to do his job on the field and not thinking I have to work a little bit less, the other one behind me will do the work, no. Everyone has to do his job.

“And again when you are a good big player, you will do it. You know what you have to do on the field.”

Broos arrived in South Africa with an impressive CV of winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon four years ago.

The way the Belgian deals with problematic players was evident when nine Indomitable Lions players opted to stay with their clubs and missed the triumphant Afcon tournament.

Broos did not push much to have those players available as he questioned their commitment. They included Liverpool star Joel Matip, goalkeeper Andre Onana, Allan Nyom, Andre Zambo Anguissa and Eric Choupo-Moting but Cameroon went on to clinch their fifth Afcon title.

“I think the most important thing is to be honest to players and not lie that yes you are a good player and then you don’t select him,” Broos added.

“I think when you are honest with the players, you tell them what you expect from them. Why do I have to select you If you are doing your job?

"It is not because you are Mr this that I select you because you are a good player and you are doing your job.”

