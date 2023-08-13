Bafana Bafana coach Broos are you watching? Mothiba inspires Strasbourg to win over Olympique Lyonnais in French Ligue 1

Lebogang Mothiba netted what proved to be the decisive goal as RC Strasbourg recorded an impressive win over one of France's biggest football clubs.

Strausboug humbled Ligue 1 giants

Mothiba started new season with goal

Broos has constantly snubbed Mothiba

WHAT HAPPENED?: The South Africa international helped the Blue and Whites secure a 2-1 win over the seven-time French champions in Sunday night's Ligue 1 clash.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde opened the scoring in the 63rd minute to hand Strasbourg the lead before Mothiba doubled the hosts' lead with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Nicolás Tagliafico netted what proved to be a mere consolation for Lyon in the 88th minute as Strausboug held on to claim a win at Stade de la Meinau.

ALL EYES ON? Mothiba as the 27-year-old player was handed a starting berth by manager Patrick Vieira ahead of experienced French striker Kevin Gameiro who has turned out for Atletico Madrid and PSG.

The Johannesburg-born frontman, who had grabbed goals against German clubs TSG Hoffenheim and SC Freiburg during pre-season, did not disappoint as he led the attack well and he started the new season with a well-deserved goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mothiba will be hoping to impress Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos ahead of the upcoming international friendly matches.

The 1996 African champions will be using the matches as preparation for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which are scheduled to start in November this year and Mothiba is yet to feature for Bafana under Broos who took charge of the national team in May 2021.

He has netted four goals from 14 matches for SA having been part of the Bafana squad that reached the 2017 Afcon quarter-finals in Egypt.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MOTHIBA?: The former Mamelodi Sundowns academy player and his Strasbourg teammates are set to face AS Monaco away in another Ligue 1 clash on August 20.