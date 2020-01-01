Badou Ndiaye: Stoke City confirm Senegal midfielder’s departure to Fatih Karagumruk

The Senegal international has extended his stay in Turkey after completing a temporary move to the Kara Kırmızı

Championship club Stoke City have announced the departure of Badou Ndiaye to newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been with the Potters since January 2018 after teaming up with the club from Galatasaray.

The Senegal international has only featured in 25 league games for the bet365 Stadium outfit, spending most of his time on loan.

More teams

The midfielder featured for Trabzonspor in the 2019-season, making 17 league appearances for the Black Sea Storm to help them finish second in the Turkish top-flight.

Ndiaye has now chosen to continue his stay in Turkey after completing a loan move to Kara Kırmızı, who gained promotion to the Super Lig last season through the playoff.

Stoke have confirmed the departure of the former Diambars midfielder and will link up with his compatriot Alassane Ndao at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

“Badou Ndiaye has today joined newly-promoted Turkish top-flight club Fatih Karagumruk on a season-long loan,” read a statement from the club website.

Badou Ndiaye has today joined Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük on a season-long loan.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bUukumLFPH — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) September 28, 2020

The midfielder could make his debut for his new club when they on Fenerbahce in their next league game on October 3.

Ndiaye started his career in his home country with Diambars before moving to Europe to continue his progress with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

The midfielder moved to Turkey in 2015, teaming up with Osmanlıspor and made more than 55 league appearances for the club during his two-year stay.

Ndiaye then signed for Galatasaray in 2017 before his impressive form earned him a move to Stoke City in 2018.

The 29-year-old has been a key member of the Senegal national team since he made his senior debut for the side in 2018.

Article continues below

The midfielder has since made 27 appearances for the Teranga Lions and will be expected to play a pivotal role for the West African country in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.