Babajide elated after scoring four for Liverpool in rout of Blackburn

The British-Nigerian born forward notched her four goals in her side's FA Cup triumph over the Championship outfit on Sunday

Rinsola Babajide scored four times to help Liverpool thrash Blackburn 8-1 to reach the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday.

The 21-year-old had scored three goals in all competitions this season for the Reds up to then and was hoping to help her side build on last week's 1-0 win against Bristol City at Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The British-Nigerian born striker was on target twice on both halves of the match as the Reds triumphed at Preston.

Vicky Jepson's ladies earned the win after Niamh Fahey, Niamh Charles, Kirsty Linnett and Ellie Stewart's own goal before she grabbed a consolation for the visitors.

Claiming the Player of the Match award, Babajide was excited by her feat which propelled her side to the fifth round of the tournament.

Article continues below

"4 goals + a win = back in the next round of the FA Cup what a day in the office it’s been, class team performance," Babajide wrote on Twitter.

"Also massive credit for all the away fans that came down to support us."​

4 goals + a win = back in the 🎩 for the next round of the FA Cup 🤩 what a day in the office it’s been, class team performance 🙏🏾🔴⚡️ @LiverpoolFCW pic.twitter.com/COp2eJ0pEQ — Rinsola Babajide (@RinsolaB11_) January 26, 2020

Also massive credit for all the away fans that came down to support us ❤️ #UpTheReds — Rinsola Babajide (@RinsolaB11_) January 26, 2020

Babajide, who have now scored seven goals in 14 matches this season for Liverpool, will set sights on helping her side to glory in 2020.