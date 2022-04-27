Azpilicueta reveals what he said to Chelsea fan in touchline spat after Arsenal loss

Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed what he said to the Chelsea fan that he appeared to have a touchline spat with after the team's 4-2 loss against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last week.

Chelsea were beaten by the Gunners in a highly-charged London derby contest on April 20, with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice and Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka also getting on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Timo Werner and Azpilicueta grabbed what ultimately amounted to nothing more than consolation goals for the Blues, and the latter made headlines after being involved in an angry exchange with a supporter following the final whistle.

What has Azpilicueta said about the incident?

The Chelsea captain gave away the penalty that Saka converted late on, but wasn't happy with the decision and has admitted that he was left over-emotional after a turbulent 90 minutes.

"It looked worse than it was because it was at the end of the game and I was angry with my performance, the result, the penalty, everything," Azpilicueta said to Sky Sports when quizzed on the incident.

"I just spotted him in the crowd and it was just an exchange of words that looked worse than it was. We spoke clearly and he wanted more fight from the team and he was right, and I just expressed my view.

"The other day I saw him again and I gave him the captain's armband. I'm the first to look at the images and say that's not really me, I was really angry."

The fan's view on the exchange with Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta's account of the incident differs slightly from Simon Kerr's, who was the supporter that drew the defender into the debate on the side of the pitch.

The 53-year-old logistics manager offered his version of events in an interview with The Sun, as he began: "I just wanted to ask him why we hadn’t shown any fight.

“I know I wasn’t aggressive or abusive - and you can ask the three people I was standing next to in the crowd and the stewards who were there.

“I didn’t berate him at all or shout. All I did was extend my arms asking what had happened and why we hadn’t shown any fight in a London derby.

“You could see he was angry but I don’t think he understood what I was saying, which is why I beckoned him across.

“I’ve read a load of nonsense about me swearing at him and him swearing at me - and that simply didn’t happen.

“But I wanted to ask him, as captain, why there hadn’t been any passion or fight in the team - what you’d expect from a Chelsea team in a big game like Arsenal."

Mr Kerr added: "He was a bit aggressive to me and then told me I should get my boots on and play instead - and I said that I’d love to.

“I didn’t want it to get out of hand so that’s when I raised my hands and gave him the thumbs up, to try to calm everything down."

