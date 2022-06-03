Ayunga: St Mirren seal signing of Kenya forward from Morecambe FC

The 25-year-old Harambee Star has left the English League One side for the Saints on a two-year contract ahead of the new season

Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren have confirmed the signing of forward Jonah Ayunga from Morecambe FC.

The 25-year-old Kenya international has penned a two-year contract with the Saints to leave the English League One side. He becomes the team’s third signing of the summer following earlier arrivals of Mark O’Hara from Motherwell and Trevor Carson from Dundee United, respectively.

“St Mirren is delighted to announce the signing of Jonah Ayunga from Morecambe,” the club confirmed on their official website. Jonah becomes our third signing of the summer following the captures of Mark O’Hara and Trevor Carson.

“The 25-year-old winger has agreed a two-year deal with Saints and links up with manager Stephen Robinson, who he worked with at The Shrimps last season.”

Coach Stephen Robinson has revealed his delight at reuniting with Ayunga and the reason he signed him again.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jonah to the club,” Robinson told the same portal. “We worked together at Morecambe last season so we know what he can bring to the team. He's big, physical, and can run in behind.

“He’s also just turned 25 as well so he's still quite young and has the potential to kick on.”

Ayunga started his career at Bridport Youth in 2007 and was in the squad for the Dorset County U16s representative team. In July 2015, he went on a trial at Dorchester Town and impressed the side in the pre-season, and was handed a 12-month contract.

He later moved to Brighton & Hove Albion on January 31, 2016, and made his debut in a 4-1 friendly defeat against Arsenal U21. Ayunga, who later featured for Sutton United, Havant & Waterlooville, and Bristol Rovers, returned to League one side Morecambe on July 2016, 2021.

While at Morecambe, Ayunga scored six goals, although he missed a number of games due to an injury that sidelined him for two months.

On the international scene, Ayunga received his first call-up to the Kenya national team on August 5, 2016, under coach Francis Kimanzi, for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.