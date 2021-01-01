Ayub Timbe: Playing alongside Iniesta not difficult at Vissel Kobe

The Harambee Stars winger reveals his combination with the former Barcelona star will get better with more matches

Kenya winger has praised the combination of Andres Iniesta after he played his first 90 minutes for Vissel Kobe against FC Tokyo in a Japanese League Cup match on Wednesday.

The speedy winger was yet to play for 90 minutes since he signed for the J1-League side from Beijing Renhe but was handed his full debut in the game at Misaki Park Stadium but could not help his side as they battled to a 0-0 draw.

Speaking after the match, Timbe has admitted his combination with the former Barcelona star will get better with more games and also revealed his delight at playing his first 90 minutes.

“There was a part of the practice I was doing while communicating firmly, and there were some things that worked and some things that didn't work in today’s [Wednesday’s] game,” Timbe told the club's official website after the game.

“Both [Lincoln] Correa dos Santos and [Andres] Iniesta are great players and playing with them is not that difficult. I think that the combination will get better as we play more games.”

On his impressions of participating in the full game for 90 minutes, Timbe said: "I’m really happy to be able to play for 90 minutes. I think I was able to gradually improve my understanding of the conditions and the tactics of the team and join the team.

“I found the condition gradually improved and the feeling improved during the match, so I think it was a good 90 minutes in that sense as well.”

The draw left Kobe sitting third in Group B as they managed five points from five matches, and have only one win and two draws while FC Tokyo are topping the group with 11 points from five matches.

Tokushima Vortis are second on five points, same as Kobe while Oita Trinita are also fourth on five points.

Timbe will be hoping to get another start alongside Iniesta when Kobe will return to league action with an away match against Yokohama FM at Nissan Stadium on Sunday and then they will return home on May 15 to face Cerezo Osaka.