Awoniyi scores to help Nottingham Forest seal Carabao Cup quarter-final

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria international was among the goalscorers as Nottingham Forest secured a comfortable 4-1 win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night to make it to the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

The Tricky Trees got their first goal in the 13th minute through Brennan Johnson who converted a penalty kick after a foul in the danger zone.

Blackburn, however, equalised a minute to the break when Scott Wharton managed to get past the defenders who were off position.

Ex-Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard then scored in the 53rd minute to hand his team the second of the night, before setting up Awoniyi 15 minutes later to ensure the Premier League side led by two goals.

Johnson completed his brace in the stoppages as Forest made it to the quarter-final of the annual competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Awoniyi's strike was his fourth for the club in all competitions since joining from Union Berlin at the beginning of the season.

Three of the goals have come in the Premier League; the team is currently in the relegation zone having collected just 13 points from the 15 matches they have played.

VERDICT: If Awoniyi rediscovers his 2021/22 form - while with Union Berlin, then Forest can be optimistic of staying in the English top-tier beyond this season.

WHAT NEXT: Awoniyi and Forest will have to wait until later on Thursday to learn their last eight opponent. Manchester United, Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Southampton and Wolves have made it to the quarters.

Manchester City play defending champions Liverpool in the remaining Round of 16 game on Thursday night.