Awoniyi appreciates 'his home' Union Berlin after move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest

During his time with the Iron Ones, the Super Eagle featured in 65 competitive games with 25 goals and nine assists to his credit.

Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi has appreciated Bundesliga side Union Berlin for what they managed to achieve together before his recent move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old Super Eagle played 52 Bundesliga matches for Die Eisernen in the two seasons he spent with them.

In that period, he scored a combined 20 goals and provided three assists, of which 15 of those goals came last season. The West African is happy with the moments he had with the German team and stated he was short of words in expressing his appreciation.

"It has been an amazing two years with you guys; I am short of words, but I just want to say thank you very much for everything," Awoniyi stated in a video shared by Union Berlin.

"Maybe we will see [each other] again, maybe not. But I just want to say a very big thank you.

"And to the coaches, the fans, the whole club, it is hard to say goodbye. But I know that this will always be my home."

England is not new to Awoniyi who was on Liverpool's books for six years. However, the Merseyside outfit let the Nigerian go because they were unable to secure a work permit for the front man.

It is a move former Super Eagles striker Ndubisi Chukunyere believes the Reds might regret.

"Many may argue that Liverpool at that time had [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, and [Roberto] Firmino, but the reality remains that Awoniyi was not given that chance to prove his worth," Chukunyere told GOAL.

"Well, all these things happen in football but trust me, if our man shines with Forest, Liverpool will bite their fingers for letting a quality player go.

"Until then, we can only hope that Awoniyi makes everyone proud and justify the price tag."

