Awcon 2022: Uganda drop Nalukenge as Lutalo trims squad before departing for Morocco

The former Kawempe Muslim Ladies striker has been one of the main goalscoring machines for her national side

Uganda women’s national team head coach George William Lutalo has trimmed his 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations-bound squad and one of the missing names is Juliet Nalukenge.

The 2019 Fufa Female Player of the Year is among the seven that have been delisted from the Crested Cranes team before traveling to Morocco on Tuesday.

Nalukenge was part of the team that featured in the 2022 Cecafa Women’s Championship, and they emerged winners against Burundi recently.

Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she captained the Uganda U17 national team to triumph both at the Cosafa and Cecafa Championships.

In the Cosafa championship, she scored 18 goals, including the winner against South Africa, and was ranked ninth in the GOAL NXGN's top 10 wonderkids in women’s football in 2021.

Meanwhile, Shiraz Natasha, Aluka Grace, Biira Nadunga, Samalie Nakachwa, Hadija Nalongo, and Shadia Nankya are the other players who have been dropped, according to Football256.

Resty Nanziri, Halima Kayondo, Juliet Adeke, Viola Namuddu, Naome Nagadya, and Miriam Ibunyu had been axed following a previous reshuffle.

Ruth Aturo, the team captain, Fauzia Najjemba, Tracy Akiror, Yudaya Nakayenze, and goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi are the foreign-based players that have already arrived to boost the team.

Before Awcon starts, Crested Cranes will enjoy a ten-day camp and are expected to face Feminine Phoenix, a Moroccan Women's Premier League side, on June 25 in a friendly game.

The East Africans are in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Burkina Faso, and Senegal.

The competition is expected to kick off on July 2 and end on July 22, and Uganda will face Senegal in their opening game on July 3.

Uganda qualified for the competition after Kenya, their last rival in the qualification process, withdrew.

Full Crested Cranes' squad:

Ruth Aturo, Vanessa Edith Karungi, Daisy Nakaziro, Daphine Nyayenga, Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale, Margret Namirimu, Sandra Nabweteme, Fazila Ikwaput.

Hassifah Nassuna, Joan Nabirye, Aisha Nantongo, Zainah Nandede, Shamirah Nalugya, Lukiya Namubiru, Margret Kunihira, Lilian Mutuuzo, Phiona Nabbumba, Riticia Nabbosa, Sheebah Zalwango, Fauzia Najjemba, Trace Jones Akiror, Yudaya Nakayenze.